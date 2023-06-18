New TCS norms on credit card spends: More than a matter of exchange

It is feared that the current situation may mean that the black market for foreign currency may be back. The unused forex — from returning travellers — instead of getting into the official market will go black given the premium on offer. The ability of money changers to hawk foreign currency is also hamstrung by the fact that they don’t have enough free play when importing it in the first place. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows them to import only for their own retail sales; they are not permitted to sell even to other money changers. Banks are not subject to such curbs, creating an uneven playing field, even though money changers’ rates are much lower.

“Prepaid forex cards come under LRS reporting and attract 20 per cent TCS. Thus, when people pay for them, they also have to pay 20 per cent as TCS to the government”, says Bhaskar Rao, general secretary of the MACTA, and managing director of Orient Exchange & Financial Services. He cites data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation indicating that more than 60 per cent of those travelling overseas are first-time flyers and predominantly blue-collar persons who do not fall under the income-tax bracket. “This class of people are from the economically weaker sections, less educated and don’t hold global credit or debit cards”, adds Rao.