Non-bank funding offsets bank credit slowdown in 2024-25: RBI Bulletin

While bank credit expansion moderated during 2024-25, non-bank sources, both domestic and foreign, played an important role in bridging the funding gap for the commercial sector in India, according to a research paper published in the RBI Bulletin. The increase in funding from non-bank sources during 2024-25 was largely driven by equity issuances amid buoyancy in the domestic equity market, credit by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and a rebound in short-term external credit.

Over the past three years, the commercial sector has consistently accessed financial markets, with a notable upward trend in its contribution. Reflecting this momentum, resource mobilisation through equity issuances by non-financial entities saw a sharp increase in 2024-25. This growth was primarily driven by a surge in IPO and FPO activity, supported by rising retail investor participation and favourable equity valuations in the post-pandemic environment.

The automobile, consumer services and telecommunications sectors contributed the most to equity-based fund mobilisation during the year, particularly through public and rights issues. As per the paper, flows from non-bank domestic sources rose by Rs 3.7 lakh crore during 2024-25, mainly due to higher equity issuances and increased credit by NBFCs. Flows from non-bank foreign sources increased by Rs 0.8 lakh crore, largely reflecting a rebound in short-term credit from abroad alongside a recovery in India’s merchandise imports. Among the major non-bank credit providers, NBFCs remained the dominant source. Industry and retail sectors accounted for the bulk of NBFC lending, with the power sector receiving the largest share of industry credit at end-March 2024.

“In 2024-25, although the flow of credit from banks to the commercial sector moderated, the flows from non-bank sources more than offset the moderation in bank credit, resulting in a rise in flows to this sector. The moderation in bank credit flow in 2024-25 may be mainly attributable to a slowdown in credit to the targeted segments, emanating from an increase in risk weights on unsecured credit in November 2023 aimed at strengthening financial stability,” the paper said. Outstanding credit from non-bank sources rose to Rs 88.9 lakh crore, or 26.9 per cent of GDP, from Rs 77.6 lakh crore, or 25.7 per cent of GDP, at end-March 2024. Consequently, total outstanding credit from banks and non-bank sources to the commercial sector increased to Rs 270.9 lakh crore at end-March 2025, from Rs 241.7 lakh crore a year earlier.