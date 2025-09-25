Home / Finance / News / Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Digital payments surged to ₹11 trillion on the first day of new GST rates, with RTGS, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, debit and credit card transactions all seeing sharp increases

Auto debit rules, card payments, Digital payments
Among all the payments, RTGS commanded the largest share of around ₹8.2 trillion, a surge of over 4,000 per cent. It was followed by NEFT and UPI transactions of around ₹1.6 trillion and ₹82,477 crore, respectively.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates took effect on September 22, digital payments surged to around ₹11 trillion, nearly 10 times the previous day, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
According to the RBI’s 'Settlement Data of Payment Systems', payments on September 21 stood at ₹1.1 trillion.
 
Digital payments here include the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), national electronic fund transfer (NEFT), real-time gross settlement (RTGS), and immediate payment service (IMPS), debit cards, and credit cards.
 
Among all the payments, RTGS commanded the largest share of around ₹8.2 trillion, a surge of over 4,000 per cent. It was followed by NEFT and UPI transactions of around ₹1.6 trillion and ₹82,477 crore, respectively. 
 
The e-commerce platforms also enjoyed a 23 to 25 per cent surge in sales in the first two days of the GST implementation, according to Redseer.  "On Day 0+Day1 (22, 23 September), online retail GMV grew 23 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is 4x to 5x growth compared to the first two days growth of festive sales 2024," the report said.
 
Among these e-commerce transactions, credit card payments witnessed nearly a sixfold surge to ₹10,411 crore, while debit card payments soared around four times to ₹814 crore.

Steps to spur spending

 
The spike in transactions can be attributed to the revised GST rates under which most goods have been placed under the reduced slabs of 5 and 18 per cent.
 
Earlier this year, the Centre also eased the income tax burden under the new regime, exempting households with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh from paying any tax.
 
In an open letter to the public this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the combined impact of the income tax cuts and the next-generation GST reforms could save citizens nearly ₹2.5 trillion. He urged people to participate in a ‘GST Savings Festival’ during the festive season by purchasing and selling locally made products, noting that this would support family incomes and create job opportunities for young people.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBDT extends due date for FY25 tax audit report filing to October 31

Hidden data abroad? Corporate law now lets tax officers access it fully

RBI renews Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code for FX markets

Outward remittances under LRS fell 11% to $2.45 billion in July: RBI

'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

Topics :GST Revampfestival spendingDigital PaymentsGST2.0BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story