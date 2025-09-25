Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

As the new Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) rates took effect on September 22, digital payments surged to around ₹11 trillion, nearly 10 times the previous day, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

According to the RBI’s 'Settlement Data of Payment Systems', payments on September 21 stood at ₹1.1 trillion.

Digital payments here include the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), national electronic fund transfer (NEFT), real-time gross settlement (RTGS), and immediate payment service (IMPS), debit cards, and credit cards.

ALSO READ: Festivals, GST cuts to drive credit card spends after 13.7% August rise Among all the payments, RTGS commanded the largest share of around ₹8.2 trillion, a surge of over 4,000 per cent. It was followed by NEFT and UPI transactions of around ₹1.6 trillion and ₹82,477 crore, respectively.

The e-commerce platforms also enjoyed a 23 to 25 per cent surge in sales in the first two days of the GST implementation, according to Redseer. "On Day 0+Day1 (22, 23 September), online retail GMV grew 23 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is 4x to 5x growth compared to the first two days growth of festive sales 2024," the report said. Among these e-commerce transactions, credit card payments witnessed nearly a sixfold surge to ₹10,411 crore, while debit card payments soared around four times to ₹814 crore. ALSO READ: GST cuts to fuel 15-20% festive sales surge in electronics: Analysts