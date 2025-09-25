Home / Finance / News / India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India's resilience is built on strong fundamentals, reforms and governance, urging banks to maintain robust balance sheets and consumer trust

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the audience during the 91st Foundation Day celebrations of Bank of Maharashtra in Pune. (Photo: X@nsitharamanoffc)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that India’s economic resilience stands out even as uncertainty increasingly becomes a defining feature of the global landscape.
 
She also said the role of banks in this atmosphere has become much more critical — not just as custodians of savings, but also as engines of growth.
 
Speaking at the 91st foundation day celebrations of the Bank of Maharashtra in Pune, Sitharaman said: “Several favourable factors, such as strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a young demography and greater reliance on domestic demand provide the core strength to the Indian economy to withstand global spillovers and grow at a higher aspirational trajectory”.
 
Highlighting India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the FM said that India’s resilience was not accidental, but a reflection of proactive fiscal and monetary policies, structural reforms, infrastructure creation and improved governance.
 
“Today, as we stand in the last few months, we've seen global rating agencies reconsider their view on India,” Sitharaman said, in a reference to the rating upgrades by S&P Global, Morningstar DBRS and Rating and Investment Information (R&I), Japan.
 
She further talked about the crucial role of financial institutions in national infrastructure building, and said that banks must maintain strong balance sheets to fund significant investment needed to meet the demand for credit, innovative financial products, and capital expenditure.
 
Talking about the success of unified payments interface (UPI), the FM said it was important to remember that digitalisation alone is not enough. “Integrity, empathy and human judgment remain irreplaceable,” she said.
 
Sitharaman also urged banks to adhere to the core principle of consumer trust, and see every complaint as an opportunity to improve. “Grievance redressal must go hand in hand with root cause analysis, systemic corrections in products, processes, and conduct,” she said.
 
Speaking at the event, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said that public sector banks should increase their focus on micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). He added that education loans should also be prioritised, and asked banks to see that no application for them should be rejected. Nagaraju also said banks should enhance lending towards agriculture and allied activities.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

CBDT extends due date for FY25 tax audit report filing to October 31

Hidden data abroad? Corporate law now lets tax officers access it fully

RBI renews Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code for FX markets

Outward remittances under LRS fell 11% to $2.45 billion in July: RBI

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBank of Maharashtrapublic sector banksGDP growth

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story