National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued two new circulars last week, outlining guidelines for the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. This follows network outages earlier this month.

One of these circulars outlines the guidelines for the reduction in the response time for four UPI APIs, whereas the second one lists directions to prevent the misuse of all APIs associated with the real-time payments system.

The NPCI has directed banks to implement changes in the response time of UPI APIs by June 16 this year. These guidelines, shared with banks and other stakeholders, aim to reduce UPI network outages.

“There is no capacity issue on part of the banks. When the outages were encountered, there was no limit to how many times a bank could send queries to check transaction statuses. If there was a slowdown in any hop, banks would bombard the system with more calls leading to further slowdown. Banks and NPCI are working together on this,” a senior banker said on the condition of anonymity. Streamlining the system Put simply, APIs are sets of protocols and tools that enable secure data exchanges between banking systems and the UPI network. For instance, the existing response time for the ‘check transaction status’ UPI API is set at 30 seconds. The revised time is set at 10 seconds. A similar change has been introduced for the ‘transaction reversal (debit and credit)’ API.

Others, including APIs concerned with the ‘request and response pay’ function, have been brought down from 30 seconds to 15 seconds, whereas the ‘validate address’ piece is down to 10 seconds from 15 seconds. “These are small changes but will improve the customer experience of users. To give an example, let’s say, I had to wait for 30 seconds earlier to retry a transaction which may not be going through due to a low network zone. I don’t have to wait that long now and can retry it at a much lesser interval with the new directions,” an executive at a fintech company explained.

The person added that companies may require more clarity in due course to understand if these revised response times will be applicable for all types of transactions, including those categorised as ‘high-risk’. “Each transaction is defined by codes in our library. There are some high-risk transactions and we need to understand if these directions will be uniformly implemented for those as well. That clarity may be required,” the person added. Arresting overuse or misuse In a separate circular that issued guidelines to prevent the misuse or overuse of APIs, the NPCI instructed payment service provider (PSP) banks and acquiring banks to initiate a maximum of three ‘check transaction status’ APIs within the first two hours of initiation of the original payment.

These banks are required to consider a particular transaction as failed provided they receive an error from a list of errors. They should refrain from initiating further check transaction status APIs, preventing the system from getting burdened with such calls. “PSP banks/acquiring banks shall initiate the first check transaction status API after 90 seconds from the initiation/authentication of the original transaction. After the timers are changed, members may initiate the same after 45 to 60 seconds of the initiation/authentication of the original transaction, after NPCI revised communication,” it said in a circular. The NPCI may also consider rate limiters on select UPI APIs in consultation with the steering committee and subject to approvals.