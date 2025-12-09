Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital raises ₹65 crore from FMO

Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital today announced an equity infusion of Rs 65 crore from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, and Caspian Founder, S Viswanatha Prasad.

The capital raised will be deployed to strengthen BlackSoil Capital’s capital base and support the expansion of its lending portfolio. It will enable the company to finance a larger number of priority sector businesses and new-economy enterprises, including in climate and agritech, fuelling its next phase of scale-up.

This investment follows the recently completed merger of BlackSoil Capital and Caspian Debt, creating a Rs 2,000 crore institution focused on MSME financing and responsible investing under the unified brand, BlackSoil Capital Private Limited.