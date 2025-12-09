Home / Finance / News / Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital raises ₹65 crore from FMO

Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital raises ₹65 crore from FMO

With this equity round, BlackSoil Capital further consolidates its position as a specialised, institution-grade lender

The capital raised will be deployed to strengthen BlackSoil Capital’s capital base and support the expansion of its lending portfolio.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital today announced an equity infusion of Rs 65 crore from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, and Caspian Founder, S Viswanatha Prasad.
 
The capital raised will be deployed to strengthen BlackSoil Capital’s capital base and support the expansion of its lending portfolio. It will enable the company to finance a larger number of priority sector businesses and new-economy enterprises, including in climate and agritech, fuelling its next phase of scale-up.
 
This investment follows the recently completed merger of BlackSoil Capital and Caspian Debt, creating a Rs 2,000 crore institution focused on MSME financing and responsible investing under the unified brand, BlackSoil Capital Private Limited.
 
“The last few years have brought a period of transition for many NBFCs, marked by evolving liquidity conditions, heightened governance expectations, and a stronger market preference for quality,” said Ankur Bansal, managing director, BlackSoil Capital.
 
The company has cumulatively disbursed nearly Rs 14,000 crore across more than 550 companies.
 
With this equity round, BlackSoil Capital further consolidates its position as a specialised, institution-grade lender. FMO, previously an investor in Caspian Debt, has now transitioned its shareholding to BlackSoil Capital following the merger.
 
Aditya Mohan, senior investment officer - private equity, FMO, said, “Transitioning our investment to BlackSoil Capital after the merger allows us to back a stronger, scaled NBFC. With this equity infusion, we aim to support the company in extending responsible credit to more MSMEs and impact-driven businesses in India, while maintaining a robust capital position and prudent risk management.”
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

