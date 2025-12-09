RBI overlap relief averts 2-6% hit to bank groups' advances, says CRISIL

If not for the relaxation provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its final guidelines on the overlapping of lending activities within a bank group, 12 bank groups accounting for 55 per cent of sectoral advances would have had to restructure their lending businesses, affecting 2–6 per cent of the consolidated advances of these individual banks, domestic rating agency CRISIL said in a report on Tuesday.

What does CRISIL say is the impact of RBI’s final overlap relaxation?

“However, with the final guidelines permitting bank group entities to maintain overlapping lending businesses, subject to board approval, there will be no disruption to their operations. More significantly, banks and their group entities can continue to leverage their respective strengths and serve distinct customer segments in a cost-effective manner,” said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings.

What did RBI’s draft guidelines propose on overlapping lending within groups? The draft guidelines released in October 2024 had proposed that only one bank group entity could carry out a specific form of business, with no overlap in lending activities between the bank and its group entities. While the overlap regulations have been relaxed, RBI has retained several proposals from the draft in the final guidelines. Which key proposals have been retained in the final guidelines? These include the applicability of upper-layer scale-based regulations for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), regulatory restrictions on loans and advances applicable to banks to NBFCs within bank groups, and the 20 per cent ceiling on a bank group’s holding in an asset reconstruction company (ARC).