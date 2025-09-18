Home / Finance / News / Corporates file $3.48 billion ECB intent in July, shows RBI data

Corporates file $3.48 billion ECB intent in July, shows RBI data

Indian companies, including NBFCs, filed intent for $3.48 bn in ECBs in July 2025, with $3.22 bn via the automatic route and $100 mn via the approval route, RBI data showed

BANKS, NBFC
premium
State-owned power sector company NTPC Ltd filed intent through the approval route to raise $100 million for refinancing rupee loans. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In July 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $3.32 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $3.22 billion was through the automatic route and $100 million through the approval route, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms filing intent in July was Credila Financial Services Ltd, seeking $650 million for on-lending or sub-lending, to be raised from a commercial bank. Reliance Power Ltd also filed for a $500 million facility for working capital and general corporate purposes. 
 
HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, applied for $150 million for on-lending and sub-lending activity, with a credit facility duration of 36 months. The money was to be raised from an overseas branch of an Indian commercial bank.
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd filed papers to raise $125 million from a commercial bank for refinancing an earlier ECB. Another Adani Group entity, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, sought $100 million from a commercial bank for local sourcing of capital goods. It also filed for $150 million in two tranches—$100 million and $50 million—to refinance old ECBs.
 
State-owned power sector company NTPC Ltd filed intent through the approval route to raise $100 million for refinancing rupee loans.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DFS secretary M Nagaraju calls for stronger urban focus from Nabfid

Viewing EPF passbook just got easier as EPFO unveils 'Passbook Lite'

Industries should not hesitate to invest, expand capacities: FM Sitharaman

Finance ministry urges employees to opt for UPS before Sept 30 deadline

RBI sets up regulatory review cell to revisit rules every 5-7 years

Topics :NBFCsPublic sector NBFCsNBFC investment

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story