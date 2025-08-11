Home / Finance / News / PSBs log 10.6% profit growth in Q1 FY26 on treasury gains, lower provisions

PSBs log 10.6% profit growth in Q1 FY26 on treasury gains, lower provisions

Public sector banks saw Q1 FY26 profit rise 10.6% YoY on treasury gains and lower provisions, while NII was flat as lenders passed on policy rate cuts to customers

PSB
PSBs reported a 42.4 per cent YoY growth in other income to ₹48,996 crore. However, it fell sequentially by 15.8 per cent from ₹58,186 crore in Q4 FY25.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Public sector banks (PSBs) posted a 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) on the back of a hefty rise in other income — covering treasury gains, fees, commissions, and recoveries. A decline in provisions for bad loans also supported the bottom line amid erosion in net interest income (NII) and margins.
 
Net profit stood at ₹44,218 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹39,974 crore a year ago. Sequentially, however, net profit fell 8.6 per cent from ₹48,370 crore in Q4 FY25, according to data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau for 12 listed state-owned banks.
 
NII, the key source of earnings for state-owned lenders, was flat — up just 0.2 per cent YoY — at ₹1.06 trillion in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it declined 3.2 per cent from ₹1.09 trillion in Q4 FY25. Bankers said the NII came under pressure as lenders passed on policy rate cuts to customers, especially for external benchmark-linked loans in the retail segment.
 
Reserve Bank of India data showed the weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of PSBs declined from 9.21 per cent in June 2024 to 9.09 per cent in March 2025, and further to 8.76 per cent in June 2025. The weighted average term deposit rate rose from 7.0 per cent in June 2024 to 7.16 per cent in March 2025, but eased to 7.05 per cent in June 2025. 
 
Falling yields boost treasury gains
 
PSBs reported a 42.4 per cent YoY growth in other income to ₹48,996 crore. However, it fell sequentially by 15.8 per cent from ₹58,186 crore in Q4 FY25. Non-interest income benefited from favourable treasury gains and recoveries from written-off accounts. CareEdge Ratings said PSBs recorded notable mark-to-market gains, aided by their relatively higher exposure to long-duration government securities amid easing bond yields.
 
Bankers noted that while treasury income rose in Q1, the April–June period — typically a slow quarter for credit growth — saw subdued earnings from fees and commissions. The yield on 10-year Government of India bonds fell 33 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.33 per cent in June 2025 from 6.66 per cent in March, driving up bond prices and treasury income.
 
Provision bills low on robust asset quality
 
With asset quality remaining robust, provisions and contingencies — predominantly for stressed assets — declined 6.4 per cent YoY to ₹15,918 crore. Sequentially, they fell 10.5 per cent from ₹17,789 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell from ₹3.28 trillion in June 2024 to ₹2.77 trillion in June 2025. Sequentially, they were down from ₹2.83 trillion in March 2025.
 
While overall bad loans declined, sectors such as agriculture showed seasonal rises, and some segments of retail and MSMEs indicated emerging stress, a senior public sector banker said.
 
Banks maintained high provision cover for bad loans, helping reduce net NPAs to ₹54,262 crore in June 2025 from ₹68,212 crore in June 2024. The decline was smaller from ₹55,716 crore in March 2025.

Topics :PSBspublic sector banksBanking IndustryQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

