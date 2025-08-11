PSBs log 10.6% profit growth in Q1 FY26 on treasury gains, lower provisions

Public sector banks (PSBs) posted a 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) on the back of a hefty rise in other income — covering treasury gains, fees, commissions, and recoveries. A decline in provisions for bad loans also supported the bottom line amid erosion in net interest income (NII) and margins.

Net profit stood at ₹44,218 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹39,974 crore a year ago. Sequentially, however, net profit fell 8.6 per cent from ₹48,370 crore in Q4 FY25, according to data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau for 12 listed state-owned banks.

NII, the key source of earnings for state-owned lenders, was flat — up just 0.2 per cent YoY — at ₹1.06 trillion in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it declined 3.2 per cent from ₹1.09 trillion in Q4 FY25. Bankers said the NII came under pressure as lenders passed on policy rate cuts to customers, especially for external benchmark-linked loans in the retail segment. ALSO READ: Women's cricket mirrors India's progress, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta Reserve Bank of India data showed the weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of PSBs declined from 9.21 per cent in June 2024 to 9.09 per cent in March 2025, and further to 8.76 per cent in June 2025. The weighted average term deposit rate rose from 7.0 per cent in June 2024 to 7.16 per cent in March 2025, but eased to 7.05 per cent in June 2025.

Falling yields boost treasury gains PSBs reported a 42.4 per cent YoY growth in other income to ₹48,996 crore. However, it fell sequentially by 15.8 per cent from ₹58,186 crore in Q4 FY25. Non-interest income benefited from favourable treasury gains and recoveries from written-off accounts. CareEdge Ratings said PSBs recorded notable mark-to-market gains, aided by their relatively higher exposure to long-duration government securities amid easing bond yields. Bankers noted that while treasury income rose in Q1, the April–June period — typically a slow quarter for credit growth — saw subdued earnings from fees and commissions. The yield on 10-year Government of India bonds fell 33 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.33 per cent in June 2025 from 6.66 per cent in March, driving up bond prices and treasury income.