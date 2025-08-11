Sensex gains 746 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; 3 reasons behind Monday's rally

Here are the top 3 reasons what led Monday's market rally.

PSU Banks lead charge

Record MF inflows lift market mood

Investors pin hopes of Trump-Putin Aug 15 meet

India's largest state-run bank - SBI led the market recovery, after the bank a healthy set of earnings over the weekend. business growth and operational performance aided by treasury gains.SBI reported a 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹19,160 crore for Q1FY26, driven mainly by robust treasury gains. Going ahead, the bank's management expect a gradual recovery in FY26, supported by improved liquidity from CRR cuts, moderation in deposit cost, and benefits from the recent capital raise.Among other PSU Banks - Indian Bank rallied to a record high, and gained nearly 4 per cent. Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank advanced over 1 per cent each.Mutual Fund (MF) net inflows in July rose to a record ₹42,700 crore, shows the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. This was a robust 81 per cent growth when compared with ₹23,587 crore reported in June 2025.AMFI data showed the overall MFs Assets Under Management (AUM) rose by 1.3 per cent from ₹74.40 lakh crore to ₹75.35 lakh crore. Inflows in Mid- and Small-cap funds outpaced Large-cap funds."Quite a remarkable jump in net sales of equity oriented schemes close 42k cr. Growth upwards of 25 per cent is seen across categories from Large cap to Flexi cap to small cap, other categories such as thematic and Large & Midcap also has seen a very healthy growth", said Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company in a note."I think Indian retail investors have come off age and seriously looking at equities a meaningful allocation to their portfolios. Consistent positive messaging from industry all stakeholders and larger belief in Indian capital markets in the long run seem to be the major reason for such massive growth.”, Akhil added.Investors have pinned hopes on the upcoming US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin meeting scheduled on August 15, 2025 to discuss a potential end the Ukraine war.India has expressed hope that 'efforts' would be made to halt the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15, 2025," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.Market-men believe that a peaceful resolution, could help in ease the US-India trade war over Russian oil, and a possibility of rollback of the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods.