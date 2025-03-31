PSU banks invest heavily in IndusInd Bank CDs due to attractive rates

Following the disclosure that it had found discrepancies in its derivative portfolio, IndusInd Bank has aggressively tapped the certificate of deposit (CD) market to raise funds amid a flight of deposits. In March, the bank raised Rs 16,550 crore in CDs at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent to 7.90 per cent. This is about five times higher than the average amount it typically raised from the CD market previously.

Incidentally, many large state-owned banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank, and Bank of India also raised large amounts of funds via CDs during this period.

Market sources indicated that IndusInd Bank’s fiasco may have prompted large state-owned banks to tap the CD market to raise funds for investing in IndusInd Bank’s CDs. This would allow them to secure a favourable spread over their borrowing costs. A treasury official at a large bank said state-owned banks have majorly subscribed to IndusInd Bank CDs because of the attractive yields they had to offer. “The kind of rates IndusInd CDs were offering, everyone would like to invest,” he said, adding that the rates increased by 15–20 basis points (bps) within a week. Yields on Punjab National Bank’s CDs ranged from 7.56 per cent to 7.58 per cent, while Bank of Baroda’s CD yields ranged from 7.55 per cent to 7.60 per cent. IndusInd Bank’s CD yields were higher, between 7.75 per cent and 7.90 per cent, according to Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) data.

On March 10, IndusInd Bank raised Rs 1,890 crore by issuing 12-month CDs at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent. On the same day, the bank disclosed that in an internal review it had found discrepancies in its derivative portfolio, which would have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth. The bank stated that it had appointed an external agency to review the estimate of the loss in the derivative portfolio. Later, the bank disclosed that it had decided to appoint an independent professional firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivative portfolio.