Shriram Finance targets to cross Rs 3 trillion in assets in FY26

Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, is set to cross Rs 3 lakh crore in assets during the next financial year starting April 1 with loan growth of 15 per cent.

"We expect 15 per cent credit growth for FY26 if the GDP grows at 6.5 per cent. Usually, loan growth is more than 2 times of the GDP. Higher the GDP growth, higher is the demand for loan," Shriram Finance executive vice chairman Umesh G Revankar told PTI.

Asked about the asset book target, he said, it should cross Rs 3 lakh crore in FY26 and this financial year would close over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Shriram Finance would end the current financial year with 18 per cent credit growth although the guidance was 15 per cent, he said, adding, the company has exceeded its target.

If the economy picks up, he said, the company would do better than the guidance.

For example, he said, the company can easily grow its credit at 18 per cent if the GDP growth is more than 6.5 per cent.

Apart from the MSME financing, the focus would be on green financing including electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, Shriram Finance secured USD 306 million in funding from various multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The latest facility, availed under the company's Social Finance Framework, saw participation from leading global financial institutions, including ADB, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India (EXIM) with a long tenor financing.

With this latest transaction, Shriram Finance has successfully raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, further cementing its leadership in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

It raised USD 500 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) loan, backed by SACE, an Italian export credit agency in February and the historic USD 1.2 billion syndication facility raised in December last year.