Razorpay POS sees surge in offline payments across merchant network

Razorpay POS, the offline payments division of fintech firm Razorpay, reported a rise in weekday spending across its network of over 500,000 in-store touchpoints.

The company recorded growth across categories such as apparel, bookstores, cafés and restaurants, and jewellery, among others, between April 2024 and March 2025. The data is derived from its merchant network only for weekdays—Mondays to Fridays—for the past financial year (FY).

The report added that transactions at apparel stores and salons and spas grew 29 and 27 per cent respectively on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, with a 43 per cent spending growth in the jewellery category.

It added that more than half of the transactions made at in-store jewellery outlets came from cards, indicating that large-ticket purchases are made via credit or debit cards.

Hotel booking transactions grew 29 per cent during weekdays.

Delhi recorded a strong 78 per cent growth in spending at dine-outs, which grew 33 per cent as a category.

Razorpay acquired leading point-of-sale (POS) company Ezetap in August 2022, following which the company rolled out an omnichannel payments platform for online and offline business.