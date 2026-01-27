RBI advances OMO auction, announces VRR after bond yields surge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advanced its bond purchase via open market operations (OMOs) to January 29 and February 5, from the earlier dates of February 5 and February 12, 2026, after the yield on the 10-year benchmark government security (G-sec) surged to 6.72 per cent — its highest level since March 4, 2025. The RBI will infuse ₹50,000 crore in each of the two OMO tranches. While the auction dates were advanced, the total amount of liquidity injected remained unchanged. Market participants said advancing the OMO dates gives the RBI more flexibility to conduct additional operations. They added that the amount of liquidity injected was lower than expected, which pushed yields higher on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark, the 6.48 per cent 2035 bond, rose to 6.72 per cent on Tuesday from 6.66 per cent on Friday. On Tuesday, the RBI also announced a variable rate repo (VRR) auction of ₹50,000 crore for Wednesday (January 28). “In 2025-26, despite a rate-cut cycle, yields remained elevated. In 2026-27 (FY27), at best, there is likely to be a prolonged pause, with no Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index inclusion and significantly higher supply,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. “As a result, dependence on the RBI to bridge the demand–supply gap for G-secs will increase. Given the market’s forward-looking nature, these measures may only help stabilise yields, with a rally possible only if the Union Budget surprises with lower-than-expected borrowing,” she added.

Bond market participants said that despite softer inflation and a bias towards lower interest rates, a large bond supply is likely to keep yields elevated. They expect the 10-year benchmark yield to remain in the 6.6–6.7 per cent range until the borrowing announcement in the Budget. “There were expectations of a larger OMO. But only ₹1 trillion was announced, and on top of that, a 90-day VRR was announced, which the market interprets negatively because it suggests no rate cut is expected soon. Also, buying momentum was lacklustre,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. The six-member monetary policy committee reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent in its December review, taking total cuts in this cycle to 125 bps. The next policy review is scheduled for February 4–6.

Market participants remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget for FY27 on Sunday (February 1). Dealers also observed the lack of positive triggers as they await the borrowing programme to be announced in the Budget. Traders were also selling to make room for a fresh supply of ₹32,000 crore of the 2035 government bond at Friday’s auction. “Public-sector banks (PSBs) have become less active in the market. There are no fresh positive cues. Right now, it is better not to go for aggressive buying, especially of the 10-year paper,” said a dealer with a PSB. Market participants said the banking system liquidity surplus continues to remain below 1 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities due to weak government spending, despite the central bank’s continued efforts to inject liquidity.