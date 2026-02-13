RBI allows NBFCs to factor DLG in determining provisions under ECL

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday allowed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to factor in default loss guarantees (DLG) provided by lending apps while determining provisions under the expected credit loss (ECL) framework across all stages of loan default, subject to compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

The amendment, which comes into force immediately, clarifies that NBFCs may consider DLG protection while computing ECL, provided the guarantee arrangement is integral to the contractual terms of the loan and is not recognised as a separate asset in the books.

The central bank added that since the DLG cover reduces every time it is invoked, NBFCs must recompute their ECL provisioning requirements across all stages after adjusting for the reduced guarantee cover.