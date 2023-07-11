Home / Finance / News / RBI cancels licence of 2 co-operative banks due to inadequate capital

RBI cancels licence of 2 co-operative banks due to inadequate capital

The RBI on Tuesday cancelled the licence of two cooperative banks -- Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank, Tumkur, Karnataka and Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank, Wai, Satara

Press Trust of India Mumbai
While cancelling the licence, the RBI said cooperative banks do not have adequate capital and earning prospects. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Tuesday cancelled the licence of two cooperative banks -- Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank, Tumkur, Karnataka and Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank, Wai, Satara -- as the lenders do not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 11, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

About 99.96 per cent of the depositors of Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

In the case of Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank, about 97.82 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh from DICGC.

Consequent to the cancellation of their licences, the banks have been prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking' which includes, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits, among other things.

While cancelling the licence, the RBI said cooperative banks do not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Also, the banks with their present financial position would be unable to pay their present depositors in full, it added.

As on March 8, 2023, DICGC has already paid Rs 57.24 crore of the total insured deposits of the bank.

As on June 12, 2023, DICGC has already paid Rs 15.06 crore of the total insured deposits to the depositors of Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank.

The Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the RBI added.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

RBI eyes 1 mn digital currency transactions daily by year-end: DG

BoA to pay over $100 mn for doubling fees, opening accounts without consent

RBI governor asks banks to remain extra careful, focus on governance

Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

Rupee appreciates 21 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade

Topics :RBICo-operative Bank

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story