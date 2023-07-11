Home / Finance / News / BoA to pay over $100 mn for doubling fees, opening accounts without consent

BoA to pay over $100 mn for doubling fees, opening accounts without consent

Bank of America must pay more than $100 mn to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent

AP Washington
Bank of America Office at London (Photo- BofA)

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Bank of America must pay more than USD 100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank's double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay USD 90 million in penalties to its organisation and USD 60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had USD 2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and USD 1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the US.

Bank of America United States Banking sector finance sector

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

