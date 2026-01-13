RBI may introduce licensing regime for corporate business correspondents

“There should be more feature functionality to be brought under the BC umbrella. The corporate BC can be made a regulated entity just like prepaid payment instruments (PPI) and payment aggregators (PA),” said a second source.
Currently, some fintechs operating in the segment have secured separate payments licences for transaction-related activities, bringing specific functions under the RBI’s regulatory ambit. These include licences for PPIs and payment aggregators.
In recent months, the industry has observed BC network agents breaching DMT limits, which are capped at ₹25,000 per month, with transaction volumes running at multiples of the prescribed threshold. Compounding the issue are challenges related to the misuse of bank-provided APIs, raising concerns around money laundering.