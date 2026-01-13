RBI may introduce licensing regime for corporate business correspondents

Business correspondents are deployed by financial institutions and companies to provide basic banking services in unbanked and remote parts of the country. Services such as deposits, withdrawals and bank account opening are offered through low-cost, technology-driven customer service points spread across India.

A licensing framework could also allow existing players to expand the range of products and functionalities they offer. “The moment you bring corporate BCs in as regulated entities, they will be free to roll out products and will only need a sponsor bank for settlement. What happens today is that whatever the sponsor bank wants to deliver is what is pushed by the BC,” one person said.