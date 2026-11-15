RBI may review microfinance borrowers' income threshold, if needed: Murmu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may consider reviewing the ₹3 lakh annual household income threshold for microfinance borrowers, depending on its assessment of the need for such a change and developments in the industry, Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu said in an address on Friday.

“On the income threshold, a review will be undertaken depending on our assessment of the need for such a revision and on developments in the industry,” Murmu said, adding that, meanwhile, the industry must fortify its household income assessment and reporting processes to maintain credibility and prevent the misuse of any change in regulatory thresholds.

The industry has also sought a more accommodative approach towards the 50 per cent cap on a household’s monthly loan repayment-to-income ratio, or fixed obligation-to-income ratio (FOIR), including by excluding the principal component of certain loans from the calculation. However, Murmu indicated that the RBI was not in favour of the proposal, saying such an exclusion would defeat the purpose of the limit, undermine its sanctity and understate household leverage. “On FOIR, the intent is simple: to prevent borrowers from becoming over-indebted, while ensuring that a reasonable share of household income remains available for essential consumption and other living expenses. Excluding some loans from the calculation would defeat this purpose, tinker with the sanctity of the limit and understate household leverage. Let us also remember that 50 per cent is already a liberal threshold, given the thin financial cushion of low-income households and their vulnerability to economic shocks,” he said.

Citing a recent study, Murmu said the average microfinance borrower spends 18.7 per cent of monthly household income on loan repayments, while close to two-thirds goes towards consumption. NABARD’s periodic Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Surveys also show that consumption and other expenses account for roughly three-fourths of monthly household income, leaving the rest for loan repayment and savings. “From a risk management perspective, the regulatory FOIR should be treated as a prudential maximum – not a target that every household has to meet,” he said. Murmu also flagged the steady rise in the average ticket size of microfinance loans, with larger loans growing significantly while smaller loans appear to be losing traction.