Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's MPC likely to hold steady on rate, keep neutral stance: BS Poll

RBI's MPC likely to hold steady on rate, keep neutral stance: BS Poll

OMOs for liquidity infusion expected, say economists

MPC rate cuts, Monetary Policy
premium

A majority of economists see the terminal rate for the current rate-cut cycle between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain the status quo on its stance at the December policy meeting, scheduled for December 3-5, according to a Business Standard poll of economists from 12 financial institutions. They anticipate the RBI to hold a neutral stance with a dovish undertone. 
As many as seven of the respondents believe no rate cut will be announced on Friday. Strong second-quarter GDP figures announced last week are a key reason many expect the rate-setting panel to maintain a pause on repo rate, which is currently at 5.50
Topics : Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate GDP growth RBI rate cut
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon