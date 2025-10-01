Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in October policy review

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in October policy review

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent; the MPC retained its policy stance as 'neutral'

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday decided to keep all key policy rates unchanged in its October review, following significant changes in earlier meetings this year.
 

RBI MPC: What remains the same

• The policy repo rate remains unchanged at 5.50 per cent
• The MPC retained its policy stance as ‘neutral’
• The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remained unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate stayed unchanged at 5.75 per cent
 

RBI MPC meet: What has changed

• CPI-inflation projections for FY26 have been revised further downward: FY26 CPI is now forecast at 2.6 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent in August and from 3.7 per cent in June 2025.     
 

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: CPI inflation forecast cut to 2.6% from 3.1%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI raises overseas perpetual debt ceiling to strengthen bank capital

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

 

RBI MPC meet: Key rates

 
Repo rate
Previous MPC (August 2025): 5.50 per cent
Current MPC (October 2025): 5.50 per cent (unchanged)
 
CPI inflation  
Previous MPC (August 2025): 3.1 per cent projection for FY26
Current MPC (October 2025): 2.6 per cent projection for FY26
 
GDP growth      
Previous MPC (August 2025): 6.5 per cent projection for FY26
Current MPC (October 2025): 6.8 per cent projection for FY26
 

The quarterly inflation forecast stands as follows:

Q2FY26: Cut to 1.8 per cent from 2.1 per cent
Q3FY26: Cut to 1.8 per cent from 3.1 per cent
Q4FY26: Cut to 4.0 per cent from 4.4 per cent
CPI inflation estimates for Q1FY27 reduced to 4.5 per cent from 4.9 per cent
 

The quarterly GDP forecast stands as follows:

Q2FY26: Raised to 7 per cent from 6.7 per cent
Q3FY26: Cut to 6.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent
Q4FY26: Cut to 6.2 per cent from 6.3 per cent
GDP growth estimates for Q1FY27 cut to 6.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent   The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for December 3-5, 2025. 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI retains call rate as policy anchor in liquidity management framework

Board Meeting

Credit quality of Indian companies likely to remain stable in H2FY26premium

Bank alret fraud safety account cyber

FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platformpremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Lending rates ease 6 bps in August; 1-year MCLR steady in September

phonepe

PhonePe, Mastercard roll out tap-and-pay contactless payments in India

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI MPC Meeting MPC repo rate RBI repo rate BS Web Reports RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon