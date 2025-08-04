Home / Economy / News / Parl panel suggests regional fintech clusters on lines of GIFT City

Parl panel suggests regional fintech clusters on lines of GIFT City

The finance ministry stated that the reason for this strategy is that the mainland activities are not affected by the offshore activities

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE
Meanwhile, the parliamentary panel noted that the GIFT-IFSC has improved its ranking on the Global Financial Centres Index [GFCI 37] to 46th place out of 119 financial centres evaluated from the previous 52nd rank.
Ruchika Chitravanshi Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Standing Committee on Finance has asked the government to explore region-specific models for new International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) and develop similar models in other major metro cities to integrate India into the global financial services landscape.
 
“While maintaining focus on GIFT City as the core hub, the government may consider establishing satellite financial innovation zones or fintech clusters in other major cities to foster inclusive growth, create talent pools and attract diverse investors all contributing to the goals of Viksit Bharat,” the standing committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab recommended.
 
The report, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, said that GIFT-IFSC in Gandhinagar, Gujarat was the country’s sole IFSC unlike other major economies, including some BRICS nations like China which has 10 Centres.
 
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was established on April 27, 2020 under the IFSCA Act, 2019 as a unified regulator to promote ease of doing business in IFSC and provide a world class regulatory environment. 
 
The finance ministry in its reply to the committee, however, said that globally one can find only one international financial centre in a country and that this was done for optimum utilisation of resources. The finance ministry said that the reason for this strategy is that the mainland activities are not affected by the offshore activities.
 
“This provides an easy mechanism for the regulator to monitor one location and keep upgrading regulatory infrastructure at the said location,” the finance ministry said in its response.
 
Meanwhile, the parliamentary panel noted that the GIFT-IFSC has improved its ranking on the Global Financial Centres Index [GFCI 37] to 46th place out of 119 financial centres evaluated from the previous 52nd rank.
 
The panel suggested that measures such as further streamlining of policies, improving transparency, fostering financial education, enhancing digital infrastructure, regulatory sandboxes, simplifying taxation regimes, reducing compliance burden, can help GIFT-IFSC position itself as a premier global financial hub, in the years to come.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pollution control boards can seek bank guarantees for damage, says SC

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

India's marine fish landings drop 2% to 3.47 million tonnes in 2024

Tankers deliver barrels of Russian crude to India despite US, EU pressure

India's marine fish catch dips 2% in 2024, Gujarat leads landings

Topics :ParliamentIFSCGIFT-IFSC

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story