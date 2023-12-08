RBI MPC meet LIVE: Target of 4% inflation yet to be achieved, says Guv Das

Target of 4 pc inflation yet to be achieved; we have to stay the course, says Governor Shaktikanta Das Governor Das in his address stated that the projection for real GDP growth for the current year is at seven per cent. RBI MPC meet updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announces that the policy repo rate is unchanged at 6.5 per cent, but the committee is highly alert. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had stumped the market in the previous two policies -- in August and in October -- first with action and then with words. In August, it was the introduction of an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) to take out excess liquidity, which took the markets by surprise. In October, there was no action. Rather, what is known as “open mouth operation”, Das’ comment that the central bank might conduct open market operations (OMOs) by selling bonds tempered the euphoria in the bond markets after JP Morgan’s inclusion of India in its Emerging Market Bond Index. No such OMOs were conducted by the central bank since the October policy.