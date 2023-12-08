Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet LIVE: Target of 4% inflation yet to be achieved, says Guv Das
LiveNew Update

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Target of 4% inflation yet to be achieved, says Guv Das

Catch all the updates related to Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | photo: pti

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

 

Key Events

10:19 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: FY24 retail inflation projected at 5.4%, announces Guv Das

10:17 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Real GDP growth for current fiscal projected at 7%, says Governor Das

10:10 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Committee unanimously decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

8:38 AM

India cenbank to retain hawkish pause on rates; keep liquidity tight

7:48 AM

On a hat-trick: Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise

7:46 AM

MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

10:39 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: India better placed to withstand uncertainties, says Governor Das

India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries: RBI Guv

10:39 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: India better placed to withstand uncertainties, says Governor Das

India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries: RBI Guv

10:38 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: UPI payment limits for hospitals, educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh

RBI raises UPI payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh per transaction: RBI Guv Das.
 
 
E-mandate for recurring payments raised to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000

10:36 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: RBI to lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring transparency

RBI to lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring more transparency in digital lending

10:33 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: "We don't wait for house to catch fire and then act", says Das

We do not wait for the house to catch fire and then act, says RBI Guv Das, while announcing December bi-monthly monetary policy.

10:32 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Rupee exhibits low volatility as compared to emerging market economies

Rupee exhibits low volatility compared to emerging market economies in 2023, says Governor Das


He further added that India's forex reserves stood at $604 billion as of December 1, 2023

10:30 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Govt mandates RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4%

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of inflation declining to 4.87 per cent in October. The November print of inflation is expected to be released next week.
 
The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

10:27 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: RBI will remain nimble in liquidity management. says Guv Das

RBI will remain nimble in liquidity management: Governor Shaktikanta Das
 

10:23 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: 4% inflation target yet to be achieved, says Das

Target of 4 pc inflation yet to be achieved; we have to stay the course, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:19 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: FY24 retail inflation projected at 5.4%, announces Guv Das

RBI projects FY'24 retail inflation at 5.4 pc, says Governor Shaktikanta Das. He further added that RBI sees retail inflation in Q3 of FY'24 at 5.6 pc and 5.2 pc in Q4

10:18 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Here are some of the other announcements made by Guv Das

  • Monetary policy to remain disinflationary
  • Economic activity exhibits buoyancy in second quarter
  • Healthy twin balance of banks and corporate should propel private sector capex
 

10:17 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Real GDP growth for current fiscal projected at 7%, says Governor Das

10:13 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Domestic economic activities holding well, says Das

Domestic economic activities holding well, says Governor Das.


Broad-based easing in core inflation; risks to food inflation remains, he added.
 

10:10 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Guv Das says central bank to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation

RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation: Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:10 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Committee unanimously decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "...The Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%."

10:09 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Global economy showing signs of slowdown, says Guv Das

As 2023 comes to an end, global economy showing signs of a slowdown: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
 
Indian economy presents a picture of resilience, momentum; fundamentals remain strong: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

9:51 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Nifty 50 hits record high ahead of policy decision

Indian shares opened higher on Friday with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting a fresh record high, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the bank is expected to stand pat on key rates for a fifth consecutive time.

The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.33% to an all-time high of 20,970 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% to 69,713.72 as of 9:26 a.m. IST.

9:42 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Here's what to expect from today's announcements

 
The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged since April 2023 at 6.5 per cent. Before that, it was cumulatively raised by 250 basis between May 2022 and April 2023. Experts now believe that in this announcement, too, the repo rate is expected to be unchanged.
 
A recent report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic advisor at State Bank of India, said that the central bank will maintain a status quo in the upcoming RBI MPC announcement. 
 

9:37 AM

Loan EMIs to rise! Ahead of RBI decision, HDFC Bank hikes MCLR

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision, HDFC Bank has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) across select tenors by five basis points. With the latest increase in the rate of interest, loan EMIs linked to MCLR are expected to rise.
 
The Marginal Cost of the Fund-Based Lending Rate or the MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan. This rate limit is set in stone for borrowers unless specified otherwise by the Reserve Bank of India.
 
As of December 7, 2023, the revised rates for overnight MCLR stand at 8.70 per cent; 8.75 per cent for one month cent; 8.95 per cent for three months,  and 9.15 per cent for six months.

9:30 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: Where to watch Das's MPC announcement

RBI MPC meeting announcement time
 
The RBI monetary policy announcement will be made by Governor Shaktikata Das on December 8 at 10 am. After that, he will address a press conference at 12 pm.
 
RBI MPC: Where to watch?
 
The central bank will stream Das's MPC announcement on the RBI's YouTube channel as well as its X handle.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasRBIMPC meetRBI monetary policymonetary policy committeerepo rateRBI repo rate

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:44 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms