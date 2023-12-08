RBI MPC meet LIVE: Will RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise?

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) is all set to announce its policy decision on Friday, December 8. The RBI MPC meeting started on December 6. The primary aim of RBI MPC is to fix a repo rate to control inflation in the country while promoting economic growth.

The RBI MPC has six members, three internal and three external. It is led by the RBI governor. Currently, Shaktikanta Das, Rajiv Ranjan and Michael Debabrata Panda are the internal members. The external members are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma.