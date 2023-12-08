RBI MPC meet LIVE: Will RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise?
Catch all the updates related to Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet
RBI MPC meet updates: The three-day meeting started on Dec 6 and will end today
RBI MPC meet updates: The three-day meeting started on Dec 6 and will end today
RBI monetary policy announcement: When, where to watch and what to expect
Monetary Policy Committee may have underestimated economic growth for Q2
Govt bond yields dip marginally tracking US peers, RBI policy stays key
India cenbank to retain hawkish pause on rates; keep liquidity tight
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) key lending rate is set to be held steady on Friday with inflation control retaining prominence amid expectations of a spike in food prices in coming months and better than expected economic growth.
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three RBI and three external members, is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for a fifth straight policy meeting as per a unanimous consensus in a Reuters poll.
It has raised the repo rate by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging inflation, which dropped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, but is expected to remain above the RBI's 4% medium-term target for some time.
Indian shares set to open higher ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the bank is expected to stand pat on key rates for a fifth consecutive meeting.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading down 0.04% from its overnight close at 21,073 as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than Thursday's close of 20,901.15.
The RBI's rate decision will be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST.
Rupee to keep 'narrow range' ahead of RBI policy decision
The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, even as the dollar index dipped, pressured by a rally in the Japanese yen.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.34-83.35 to the U.S. dollar compared, barely changed compared to its close at 83.3525 in the previous session.
RBI's MPC meet began amid expectations of status quo on interest rate
The RBI's high-powered rate setting panel on Wednesday began its 3-day brainstorming on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectation of continued pause on the short-term key lending rate as GDP growth is gaining momentum, and inflation manageable.
RBI left the benchmark policy rate (repo) unchanged in its past four bi-monthly monetary policies. It had last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5 per cent, thus ending the interest rate hike cycle which began in May 2022 in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent disruptions in the global supply chain resulting in high inflation in the country.
On a hat-trick: Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise
MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll
First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:44 AM IST