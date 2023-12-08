Sensex (0.21%)
69666.38 + 144.69
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Will RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise?

Catch all the updates related to Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai to announce the monetary policy review on Friday. photo: pti

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | photo: pti

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had stumped the market in the previous two policies -- in August and in October -- first with action and then with words. In August, it was the introduction of an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) to take out excess liquidity, which took the markets by surprise. In October, there was no action. Rather, what is known as “open mouth operation”, Das’ comment that the central bank might conduct open market operations (OMOs) by selling bonds tempered the euphoria in the bond markets after JP Morgan’s inclusion of India in its Emerging Market Bond Index. No such OMOs were conducted by the central bank since the October policy.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy review, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The central bank will announce the review of the policy on December 8. After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC hit the pause in the April review of monetary policy. “Right now inflation is still above target levels and growth is holding up. So the focus remains on ensuring that inflation goes towards the 4 per cent target. The monetary policy is inclined to keep liquidity conditions tight, which they have achieved,” IDFC First Bank Economist Gaura Sengupta said.


 
9:22 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: The three-day meeting started on Dec 6 and will end today

The three-day meeting started on December 6 in Mumbai and will end on December 8 with the policy announcement.
9:22 AM

RBI MPC meet updates: The three-day meeting started on Dec 6 and will end today

 
The three-day meeting started on December 6 in Mumbai and will end on December 8 with the policy announcement.
9:13 AM

RBI monetary policy announcement: When, where to watch and what to expect

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) is all set to announce its policy decision on Friday, December 8. The RBI MPC meeting started on December 6. The primary aim of RBI MPC is to fix a repo rate to control inflation in the country while promoting economic growth.
 
The RBI MPC has six members, three internal and three external. It is led by the RBI governor. Currently, Shaktikanta Das, Rajiv Ranjan and Michael Debabrata Panda are the internal members. The external members are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma.
9:04 AM

Monetary Policy Committee may have underestimated economic growth for Q2

Most economists and experts are in sync with Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das' optimism that the second quarter economic growth would surprise everyone on the upside, at least in comparison to the monetary policy committee's (MPC) projection of 6.5 per cent. The national account numbers, including gross domestic product (GDP), for the quarter are slated to be released later today.

Barring QuantEco Research and partly Deloitte India, all other think tanks that Business Standard spoke to believed that the economy grew more than 6.5 per cent during the second quarter of the current financial year compared to 7.8 per cent in the first quarter.  
9:01 AM

Govt bond yields dip marginally tracking US peers, RBI policy stays key

ndian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking another decline in U.S yields, but the fall remained capped as the major focus stayed on the local central bank's monetary policy decision.
 
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.2528%, after closing the previous session at 7.2571%.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting at its monetary policy meeting on Friday, according to a Reuters poll.
8:38 AM

India cenbank to retain hawkish pause on rates; keep liquidity tight

 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) key lending rate is set to be held steady on Friday with inflation control retaining prominence amid expectations of a spike in food prices in coming months and better than expected economic growth.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three RBI and three external members, is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for a fifth straight policy meeting as per a unanimous consensus in a Reuters poll.

It has raised the repo rate by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging inflation, which dropped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, but is expected to remain above the RBI's 4% medium-term target for some time.

8:20 AM

Indian shares set to open higher ahead of RBI policy decision

 Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the bank is expected to stand pat on key rates for a fifth consecutive meeting.

India's GIFT Nifty was trading down 0.04% from its overnight close at 21,073 as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than Thursday's close of 20,901.15.

The RBI's rate decision will be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST.

8:18 AM

Rupee to keep 'narrow range' ahead of RBI policy decision

 The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, even as the dollar index dipped, pressured by a rally in the Japanese yen.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.34-83.35 to the U.S. dollar compared, barely changed compared to its close at 83.3525 in the previous session.

7:55 AM

RBI's MPC meet began amid expectations of status quo on interest rate

The RBI's high-powered rate setting panel on Wednesday began its 3-day brainstorming on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectation of continued pause on the short-term key lending rate as GDP growth is gaining momentum, and inflation manageable.

RBI left the benchmark policy rate (repo) unchanged in its past four bi-monthly monetary policies. It had last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5 per cent, thus ending the interest rate hike cycle which began in May 2022 in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent disruptions in the global supply chain resulting in high inflation in the country.

7:48 AM

On a hat-trick: Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had stumped the market in the previous two policies -- in August and in October -- first with action and then with words.

In August, it was the introduction of an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) to take out excess liquidity, which took the markets by surprise.

In October, there was no action. Rather, what is known as “open mouth operation”, Das’ comment that the central bank might conduct open market operations (OMOs) by selling bonds tempered the euphoria in the bond markets after JP Morgan’s inclusion of India in its Emerging Market Bond Index.
7:46 AM

MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy review, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll.
 
The central bank will announce the review of the policy on December 8.
 
After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC hit the pause in the April review of monetary policy.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI MPC meet RBI monetary policy monetary policy committee repo rate RBI repo rate

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon