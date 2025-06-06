RBI MPC Meet June 2025: When and where to watch rate decision live

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began deliberations on June 4, concludes its meeting today, June 6.

Why the RBI MPC meeting matters

The MPC meets six times a year to decide on interest rates, inflation management, and overall monetary direction. Its decisions are shaped by consumer price index (CPI) inflation, liquidity levels, economic growth trends, and global financial cues.

Market view: Inflation commentary key

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “The RBI is likely to cut policy rates by 25 bp. This is already factored in by the market. More important will be the RBI commentary on growth and inflation projections for FY26. If the inflation forecast is cut from 4 per cent, the market would respond positively.”