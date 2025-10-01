RBI's Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent.
The rate-setting panel also kept the monetary policy stance unchanged at neutral. The committee had shifted its stance to neutral in June from accommodative.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his monetary policy statement that inflation is expected to remain softer compared to the analysis in August on account of GST rationalisation and benign food prices.
“Growth–inflation dynamics have shifted since the August monetary policy. The rationalisation of GST is expected to have a dampening effect on inflation,” he said.
The central bank has revised its inflation forecast for the financial year ending March 2026 to 2.6 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent projected in August, citing a continued decline in food prices and headline inflation remaining well below the target.
The RBI also raised the growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.8 per cent, against 6.5 per cent projected in August.
India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.07 per cent in August 2025 from 1.61 per cent in July. While low inflation benefits consumers, recent cuts in GST rates are expected to further reduce the inflation print by up to 90 basis points this financial year.
“The overall inflation outlook has turned notably more benign in recent months, with headline inflation being revised down from 3.7 per cent in June to 3.1 per cent in August, and further to 2.6 per cent most recently,” Malhotra said.