RBI net short dollar position rises to $66 bn in rupee forwards by Nov end

The Reserve Bank of India’s outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose further to $66.04 billion by the end of November, against $63.6 billion by end of October, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

How is RBI’s net short dollar position split across contract tenures?

Of the $66 billion net short dollar position, $18.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $16.8 billion in one-to-three month tenures, $2.1 billion is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $28 billion was in contracts of more than a year.

What does RBI’s REER data show for November 2025?