Home / Finance / News / RBI reiterates cautious stance on crypto assets, stablecoins for stability

RBI reiterates cautious stance on crypto assets, stablecoins for stability

RBI reiterated its cautious view on crypto assets and stablecoins, stressing that CBDCs should remain the anchor of trust and the core settlement asset in the monetary system

Stablecoins
The central bank also strongly advocated that countries should prioritise central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) over stablecoins (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated its cautious stance on crypto assets, including stablecoins, saying that central bank money must remain the ultimate settlement asset and the anchor of trust in the monetary system. The central bank also strongly advocated that countries should prioritise central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) over stablecoins to preserve trust in money and maintain financial stability. 
 Additionally, RBI highlighted that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can achieve the benefits that stablecoins claim to offer, i.e., efficiency, programmability, and instant settlement, but with the credibility and safety of central bank money. According to the RBI, while stablecoins have gained attention in recent years, and their issuance has grown rapidly, their size remains low relative to wider crypto asset market capitalisation.        
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Deposit rate cuts tough for banks as govt retains small savings rates

Banks may soon sponsor pension funds as PFRDA approves major NPS reforms

Premium

Sammaan Capital board clears scheme to absorb Samman Finserv's NBFC

Yield curve steepens due to heavy sovereign issues; long-end demand weakens

Over 70% of fintechs' loan book unsecured: Financial Stability Report

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIcryptocurrency

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story