Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

RBI reports sDQI for scheduled commercial banks improved to 89.3 in March 2025; small finance banks scored above 90, reflecting higher data accuracy and compliance

Banks, bank

The sDQI measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in the submission of regulatory returns by banks. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) improved to 89.3 in March 2025 from 86.8 in March 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday.
 
The sDQI measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in the submission of regulatory returns by banks.
 
According to the RBI, a score between 80 and 90 is considered “acceptable”, while a score between 70 and 80 indicates that improvement is required. Any score below 70 is deemed “not acceptable”, and a score above 90 is considered “good”.
 
In March 2025, state-owned banks, private sector banks, and foreign banks recorded sDQI scores in the “80–90” range, whereas small finance banks reported scores above 90, placing them in the “good” category. 
 

Also Read

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales

PremiumFinance Ministry, Deposit insurance limit, Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Transition woes: SFBs' long bumpy road to becoming universal banks

PNB, punjab national bank

PNB exits ISARC with sale of 21% stake for ₹34 crore after RBI approval

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

Premiuminvestors, HSBC, equity markets

SDL-based STRIPS: Use for duration matching, not for tactical gains

 
The sDQI for SCBs covers 87 banks and assesses the quality of key regulatory returns, including:
 
*  Return on Asset-Liability and Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (ALE)
 
*  Return on Asset Quality (RAQ)
 
*  Return on Operating Results (ROR)
 
*  Risk-Based Supervision Return (RBS)
 
*  Liquidity Return (LR)
 
*  Return on Capital Adequacy (RCA)
 
*  Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC)
 

More From This Section

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

The great disconnect: More bank branches, and same old ATM count

Premiumbanks

PSBs see surge in staff productivity as business per employee rises

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI cuts EBLR, home loan rates by 50 bps after RBI's policy rate cut

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

No lock-in FDs abroad: RBI set to tighten overseas remittance rules

HDFC Bank

HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

Topics : RBI Small Finance Banks Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon