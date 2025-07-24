Flexible inflation targeting helps anchor inflation expectations: RBI study

The transition to the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has aided in anchoring inflation expectations, according to a study authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff, released in July’s bulletin.
According to the study, Indian households’ inflation expectations remain elevated even during periods of price stability, compared to those of professionals.
Demographic factors such as gender, age, and professional background play significant roles in shaping inflation expectations. Notably, men, older individuals (45 and above), and self-employed and daily workers, who often operate on variable incomes, exhibit higher inflation expectations. In contrast, younger and salaried individuals show less disagreement and are more attuned to realised inflation dynamics, likely reflecting their exposure to financial and social networks.
The study highlighted that the transition to the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime, along with timely fiscal interventions such as export bans, lower import duties, and moderating inflation levels, has contributed to the decline in the levels of inflation expectations.
However, supply shocks and global inflation shocks induced by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions have elevated inflation expectations, particularly in the headline, food, and housing categories. The study added that high food inflation during periods of elevated inflation may keep expectations high, even as headline inflation matters more for inflation expectations. “Nonetheless, most recently, as inflation has shown signs of easing, expectations of households have also come down,” it noted.
The study also highlighted that macroeconomic shocks, especially the volatility of food prices, play a prominent role in influencing short-term (up to 1-year ahead) household expectations, particularly during adverse weather conditions.
While households may rely on personal perceptions and economic conditions in the short term, they place greater weight on inflation history (life experiences) and monetary policy in the long term, highlighting the critical role of monetary policy in anchoring inflation expectations, the report noted.