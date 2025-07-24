Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Flexible inflation targeting helps anchor inflation expectations: RBI study

Flexible inflation targeting helps anchor inflation expectations: RBI study

RBI's report on the transition to flexible inflation targeting highlights its role in managing inflation expectations, despite supply shocks and global inflation factors

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Demographic factors such as gender, age, and professional background play significant roles in shaping inflation expectations. | Image: Bloomberg

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The transition to the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has aided in anchoring inflation expectations, according to a study authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff, released in July’s bulletin.
 
According to the study, Indian households’ inflation expectations remain elevated even during periods of price stability, compared to those of professionals.
 
Demographic factors such as gender, age, and professional background play significant roles in shaping inflation expectations. Notably, men, older individuals (45 and above), and self-employed and daily workers, who often operate on variable incomes, exhibit higher inflation expectations. In contrast, younger and salaried individuals show less disagreement and are more attuned to realised inflation dynamics, likely reflecting their exposure to financial and social networks.
 
 
The study highlighted that the transition to the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime, along with timely fiscal interventions such as export bans, lower import duties, and moderating inflation levels, has contributed to the decline in the levels of inflation expectations. 

Also Read

Banks, bank

Monthly RBI bulletin: Public-sector banks slashed rates more than pvt peers

Indusind Bank

Pvt sector lender IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 crore via debt, equity

Finance, FDI

Net FDI slumps 98% to $40 million in May 2025 as outward flows accelerate

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI net bought $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI withdraws conditions on Religare Finvest under Corrective Action Plan

 
However, supply shocks and global inflation shocks induced by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions have elevated inflation expectations, particularly in the headline, food, and housing categories. The study added that high food inflation during periods of elevated inflation may keep expectations high, even as headline inflation matters more for inflation expectations. “Nonetheless, most recently, as inflation has shown signs of easing, expectations of households have also come down,” it noted.
 
The study also highlighted that macroeconomic shocks, especially the volatility of food prices, play a prominent role in influencing short-term (up to 1-year ahead) household expectations, particularly during adverse weather conditions.
 
While households may rely on personal perceptions and economic conditions in the short term, they place greater weight on inflation history (life experiences) and monetary policy in the long term, highlighting the critical role of monetary policy in anchoring inflation expectations, the report noted.

More From This Section

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

Luxury cars and bikes to get cheaper with India-UK free trade agreement

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Net ECB inflows rise to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, shows RBI data

Bangladesh import ban, Indian textile industry, ITF, CMAI, Indian retailers, domestic sourcing, apparel imports, import duty, MSMEs, textile manufacturing

India-UK FTA to open new opportunities for textiles, boost footwear exportspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sees tepid demand at overnight VRR Auction ahead of ₹2 trn reversal

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India-UK FTA: Over 95% Indian farm exports to get duty-free market access

Topics : Inflation RBI monetary policy food inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon