RBI plans to rationalise board norms, shift focus to strategy, policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to revise and rationalise directions for bank boards to enable them to focus on policy and strategic matters rather than being overburdened with operational issues.

“…to facilitate better utilisation of bank boards’ time, after a comprehensive review of all our extant instructions, we propose to revise and rationalise the matters requiring their attention,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, adding that the central bank will shortly issue draft directions for public consultation.

“One had been hearing from the boards that a lot of operational matters were also coming to them, as a result of which they were not able to concentrate on real policy and strategic matters. So, that's the reason why we have brought this up,” Malhotra said.

This move by the central bank follows the recent episode at HDFC Bank, where former Part-Time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned abruptly, citing certain developments at the bank that were incongruent with his values and ethics. Sources had said there was a relationship issue between the bank’s management and the former chairman, leading to his sudden exit. That said, the RBI quelled fears, stating there are “no material concerns” on record regarding HDFC Bank’s conduct or governance. The bank remains well-capitalised, with its financial position satisfactory and liquidity adequate. It also noted that the bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB), with sound financials, a professionally run board, and a competent management team.

A senior banker at a state-owned bank said this move by the RBI is not because of the HDFC Bank saga. Rather this has been in the works for some time as there has been feedback to the RBI from banks that every year, they keep adding more items for boards to oversee. Similarly, under the Companies Act and LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) requirements, other regulators also keep adding matters for boards to review. As a result, boards today have become heavily compliance-driven, the senior banker said. “One common concern raised with regulators is that, because so many matters are placed before the board, it is not able to focus adequately on strategy. Instead, boards are largely occupied with regulatory requirements — what needs to be presented, reviewed, or approved — most of which is compliance-driven,” he further said, adding that they will have to wait and see what exactly the RBI removes from the board’s purview; without that clarity, it is difficult to assess the extent of the change. However, if there is meaningful relief, it would be beneficial, as the overall burden on boards would reduce to some extent.