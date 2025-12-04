RBI partly accepts suggestions on FBB exposures in LEF and ITE regimes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday clarified that only a foreign bank branch’s exposures to its head office (HO) and the HO’s branches will fall under the Large Exposures Framework (LEF), while all exposures to other distinct group entities, including subsidiaries of the head office, will be classified under the Intragroup Transactions and Exposures (ITE) framework.

How does the clarification differ from the draft guidelines?

In the draft guidelines, the RBI had proposed that exposures of a foreign bank branch (FBB) to its head office, as well as to the head office’s branches and subsidiaries, be brought under the LEF, while exposures to other legally distinct group entities fall under the ITE framework.