RBI workshop urges stronger governance and tech use to fight cyber frauds

The Reserve Bank of India conducted a two-day workshop on cyber frauds with officials from 60 major banks where it was emphasised that strong governance, better internal controls, clear processes and advanced technology are needed to tackle cyber-enabled frauds.

The workshop, held in Mumbai on February 24 and 25, also called for better coordination among stakeholders and greater customer awareness to address the growing threat of digital frauds, the central bank said in a press release.

The workshop was attended by executive directors and heads of fraud risk management from 60 major banks, RBI said in a statement. Senior officials from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Maharashtra Cyber Police, as well as representatives from commercial banks and urban co-operative banks, participated in the deliberations.