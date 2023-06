Priority Pass Access India has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India, offering airport lounge access to RuPay card holders

Through this partnership, eligible RuPay cardholders in India will now have the opportunity to access over 50 premium lounges and airport experiences in major cities across India. All they need to do is tap or swipe their RuPay card for entry. In addition to airport lounges, RuPay card holders will also gain access to a network of railway lounges in India.



This collaboration comes at a time when travel is picking up pace and Indian travelers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance their journeys. The aim is also to cater to the growing number of RuPay cardholders. This offer is a part of the partnership between Priority Pass Access India, a domestic airport lounge and travel experiences programme owned by Collinson, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). RuPay is a product of NPCI.