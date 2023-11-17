Home / Finance / News / Rupee reaches 83.25 against US dollar after fall of 2 paise in early trade

Rupee reaches 83.25 against US dollar after fall of 2 paise in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the US currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee slipped by 2 paise to 83.25 against the US dollar on Friday as a firm greenback in the overseas markets weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the US currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, a firm US dollar and weak domestic equity markets restricted the rupee movement and the local currency edged lower by 2 paise to 83.25 in early trade.

The rupee closed at 83.23 against the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 104.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, recovered from overnight losses to trade higher by 0.40 per cent at $77.73 per barrel. Indian basket oil futures were down 0.85 per cent at $83.09 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for December delivery plunged up to 5 per cent to a four-month low of $77.42 per barrel on Thursday as weak jobs data from the US led to worries about global oil demand.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined by 94.42 points or 0.14 per cent to 65,888.06 while the broader Nifty fell by 9.40 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,755.80.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 957.25 crore.

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

Rupee gains 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade

India bond yields seen easing as oil, US peers decline; debt sale eyed

NBFC assets to grow 25-30% in FY24-25, caution on unsecured loans: Icra

RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank, Manappuram Finance for violating norms

RBI tightens norms on consumer loans, raises risk weight on credit exposure

Two Japanese banks set to start operations in GIFT City: IFSCA chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarRupeeUS DollarRupee-dollar swapcurrency marketIndian export

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story