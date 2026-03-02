Rupee records steepest decline in over 5 weeks amid geo-political tensions

The rupee recorded its steepest single-day decline since January 21, due to a rise in crude oil prices following escalating tensions in West Asia.

The local currency depreciated amid a broader flight to safe-haven assets and continued foreign outflows from domestic equities. It was also due to mounting concerns that higher import costs could widen the trade deficit and weigh on the currency further.

The rupee settled at 91.48 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.99, a decline of 0.54 per cent.

“Triggered by spiking oil prices in the wake of the Iran crisis, the rupee saw its sharpest one-day drop since late January. The currency remains under pressure as investors move towards safe-haven assets. There is foreign capital outflow from equities, and fears grow that costly import will hurt the trade balance,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.