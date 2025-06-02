Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

The Reserve Bank of India had dollar repayments near a record high of $84.3 billion as of March as indicated by its net short forwards position

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

The rupee has fallen 0.1 per cent this quarter, missing out on a rally against the dollar that has lifted other emerging Asian currencies amid outflows from India’s bond market | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

By Subhadip Sircar
  The Indian rupee is emerging Asia’s worst performer this quarter and may continue to lag peers as the central bank aims to avert a depletion in its foreign-exchange reserves, according to analysts.  
The Reserve Bank of India had dollar repayments near a record high of $84.3 billion as of March as indicated by its net short forwards position, a measure of the amount of greenback it has agreed to sell at a future date. 
 
That may pile pressure on the RBI to buy dollars to prevent a drain on its reserves and lead to the rupee falling to 86.50 per dollar by end-December, according to IDFC First Bank Ltd. The currency is likely to weaken to 87.50 per dollar from 85.5813 on Friday, according to estimates by Commerzbank AG. 
 

The rupee is on track to “underperform even as the dollar remains under pressure,” Barclays Bank Plc strategists including Mitul Kotecha wrote in a note. The RBI is expected “to be focused on replenishing its FX buffers while allowing its forwards book to run off.” 
The RBI will likely avoid keeping a large book as it represents a large potential drain on reserves, said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. 
 
The rupee has fallen 0.1 per cent this quarter, missing out on a rally against the dollar that has lifted other emerging Asian currencies amid outflows from India’s bond market. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has been more flexible in allowing the currency to transition to a more market-determined trading regime.  
 
Reserves are expected to cushion volatility in the exchange rate and build resilience to the increasing reoccurrence of geopolitical and economic shocks, the central bank in a report last week. 
 
The RBI’s short dollar book up to three months stood at about $24 billion while the three-month to one-year bucket was at $40 billion, according to central bank data. Those payments, if not rolled over, may lead to depleting reserves.
 
India’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at about $693 billion as of May 23, lower than the all-time high of $705 billion reached in September last year.  
 
Still, the authority has been less interventionist in recent months and may step in only at the extreme ends of the 84-87 range, said Vikas Jain, head of India fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at Bank of America. 
 
Traders will look forward to RBI’s policy on June 6, where it’s expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point, according to Commerzbank AG. 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar currency market RBI

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

