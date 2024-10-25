Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

Forex traders said, the indication of some recovery in domestic equity markets prevented the fall in the local unit

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money
Indian Currency (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The rupee stayed in a straightjacket for yet another week, trading at its near all-time low of 84.07 against the US dollar on Friday amid firm American currency and unprecedented foreign fund outflow.

Forex traders said, the indication of some recovery in domestic equity markets prevented the fall in the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 84.07 against the greenback, trading flat at previous day's closing level in initial deals.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled flat at 84.07 against the US dollar.

The local currency has been struggling to recover since October 11, when it closed at its lowest level of 84.10 against the dollar.

Analysts said the selling rush by foreign investors in pursuit of better gains from the Chinese market has been preventing the rupee's recovery, while higher US treasury yields have triggered the fear of slower interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

More From This Section

Microfinance institutions must refrain from reckless lending: DFS secretary

Sebi bars First Overseas Capital to be lead manager for fresh mandates

MobiKwik launches fixed deposit product with up to 9.5% interest rate

Avaana raises $135 mn for climate fund to fuel climate-tech startups

Can't risk another bout of inflation, need cautious approach: RBI minutes

Also, uncertain geopolitical scenario ahead of the US presidential election steered investors towards safe-haven bets, they added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.03 per cent at 103.95.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 0.24 per cent to USD 74.56 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 44.38 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 80,109.54 points. The Nifty inched up 27.35 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,426.75 points. Both the indices closed lower on Thursday, extending their slide for the fourth straight session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,062.45 crore, according to exchange data.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

Rupee trades 1 paisa higher at 84.07 against US dollar amid weak equities

Rupee weakens to settle at new closing low as US dollar strengthens

Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

Indian Rupee faces slow grind lower on oil and China rotation risks

Topics :Indian rupeeRupeeUS DollarDollar

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story