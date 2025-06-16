Home / Finance / News / SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

With the latest round of reduction, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of SBI would come down by 50 basis points to 7.75 per cent

SBI, State Bank Of India
The revised rates come into effect from June 15, 2025, according to updated rate information on SBI's website. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its lending rate by 50 basis points following the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut, making loans cheaper for both existing and new borrowers.

With the latest round of reduction, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of SBI would come down by 50 basis points to 7.75 per cent.

It has also reduced the External Benchmark Based Lending Rate (EBLR) by similar basis points to 8.15 per cent from 8.65 per cent earlier.

The revised rates come into effect from June 15, 2025, according to updated rate information on SBI's website.

The rate reduction is in response to the June 6 RBI jumbo rate cut by 50 basis points to support growth, which hit a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in FY25.

The RBI's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra and consisting of three external members, voted five to one to lower the benchmark repurchase or repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

It also cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, adding Rs 2.5 lakh crore to already surplus liquidity in the banking system by December this year.

Following the RBI action, most of the banks have slashed lending rate remaining will follow suit soon.

Besides, SBI also cut deposit rates by 25 basis points across all maturities for fixed deposits up to Rs 3 crore. The new term deposit rates are effective from June 15.

With the revision, for fixed deposits, the interest rate on 1-2 year term deposits will be lower by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent, and deposits having two years to less than 3 years maturity will attract 6.45 per cent as against 6.70 per cent.

In case of fixed deposits with maturity 3-5 years, interest rate has been reduced by 25 basis points to 6.30 per cent, while for 5-10 years by 25 basis points to 6.05 per cent.

The interest rate of a specific tenor scheme of '444 days' (Amrit Vrishti) has also been revised from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent, effective from June 15, 2025.

Senior citizens are offered an additional 50 bps, while super senior citizens are eligible for an additional 60 basis points over the card rate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

Rupee underperforms Asian peers in June so far despite weak US dollar

Unaccounted income invested in Virtual Digital Assets on CBDT radar

Rupee weakens to 2-month low as crude surges on West Asia tensions

Karnataka seeks bigger share of central taxes, Rs 1.15 trn for B'luru infra

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIsbi

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story