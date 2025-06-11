Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms

The share of small-ticket gold loans—below ₹2.5 lakh—is expected to rise significantly in the total gold loan assets under management (AUM) of lenders after the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) relaxed loan-to-value (LTV) norms for such loans, said industry experts. Lenders will now have greater flexibility to issue small-ticket loans to rural borrowers.

“There is a sizable amount of gold loans below ₹2.5 lakh. Therefore, these relaxations will give more flexibility to lend more loans with a ticket size less than ₹2.5 lakh,” said A M Karthik, co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA.

The RBI, on Friday, released final guidelines on gold loans, under which it increased the LTV ratio to 85 per cent from 75 per cent.

“About 30–40 per cent of AUM is from loans above the ₹2.5 lakh ticket size. This relaxation will lead to a major reshuffling in our AUM, as the inclination towards small-ticket-size loans will automatically go up in coming quarters,” said a senior official at a gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC). The NBFC-MFI category also received regulatory support, with the RBI relaxing the qualifying asset threshold for NBFC-MFIs from 75 per cent to 60 per cent. This means NBFC-MFIs must now maintain a minimum of 60 per cent of their total assets as qualifying assets (microfinance loans) on an ongoing basis. The relaxation will allow NBFC-MFIs to increase the share of their non-MFI books to 40 per cent (from 25 per cent earlier), IIFL Capital said in a note.

ALSO READ: Microfinance credit quality dips in FY25; NPAs rise to ₹55,000 crore However, stress in the microfinance sector is likely to persist for the first two quarters, said industry experts. With better collection and recoveries, the stress is expected to ease from September onwards. At the same time, NBFCs are expected to stay conservative in lending to the unsecured segment, while focusing on building secured books comprising loans against property and gold loans. “For some time, both banks and NBFCs will cherry-pick within unsecured and MFI segments. The immediate focus will remain on secured loans. Once collections pick up, lending to MFIs will also gather pace. It’s good for the rural economy that the monsoon is early, as it will help boost agriculture and improve repayment ability. Consequently, collections will rise,” Karthik added.

In the June review of monetary policy, the RBI reduced the policy repo rate by 50 basis points and cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent. The move augurs well for the NBFC sector, as the CRR cut is expected to release ₹2.5 trillion for banks. “The CRR cut will release over ₹2 lakh crore for banks. This, coupled with a good monsoon and lower interest rates, augurs well for rural consumption and is positive for mortgages,” said Gaurav Gupta, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, Tyger Capital.