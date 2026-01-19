Soon, single monthly snapshot to reflect all your savings and investments

The stock market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has now initiated parleys with other regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai), to expand the CAS disclosures to reflect the status of other investments and savings products, including small savings schemes, bond holdings and provident fund (PF) savings.
“At a later stage, this could ostensibly be ramped up to help consumers build a monthly personal finance balance sheet with their assets as well as liabilities, just as listed companies report their performance each quarter,” said a senior official privy to the development, hinting that data on outstanding loans from different regulated entities could also be dovetailed into the statement.