Centre plans collateral-free microloans for gig and domestic workers

The Centre is set to launch a microcredit programme offering collateral-free loans of up to ₹10,000 per year to gig workers, domestic helpers, and other vulnerable groups, according to the Economic Times.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is designing the scheme on the lines of the PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), which supports street vendors with small working capital loans.

The initiative will allow gig and platform workers, many of whom lack a formal credit history, to access loans to buy two-wheelers and other assets needed for their work.

What is PM-SVANidhi?

Under PM-SVANidhi, street vendors receive collateral-free loans starting at ₹10,000. Timely repayment makes them eligible for further tranches of ₹20,000 and ₹50,000, along with a 7 per cent interest subsidy and incentives for using digital payment methods.