States, UTs to borrow ₹2.81 trillion via bonds in Q3 FY26, says RBI

States and Union Territories plan to borrow up to Rs 2.81 trillion through state government securities (SGSs) in the third quarter of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Friday.

The borrowing amount was in line with expectations, according to market participants.

“The states’ borrowing calendar in Q3 is along expected lines. We had estimated borrowing in the range of Rs 2.8–3.1 trillion in Q3, looking at the H1 borrowing by states. The number that has come out is exactly in line with our estimates,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

States borrowed Rs 5 trillion through state bonds in the first half of FY26, with Q2 issuances marginally exceeding the indicative borrowing calendar, the first such instance in seven quarters. Anticipating the fiscal impact of goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation beginning in Q3, the central government front-loaded Rs 1 trillion of tax devolution to states on October 1, in addition to the regular monthly transfer. “The gross SGS issuance of Rs 2.8 trillion indicated by the states for Q3 FY2026 is flattish relative to the actual issuance in Q2 FY2026, while being 11 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Interestingly, the assessed net amount of Rs 1.8 trillion is sequentially lower than the previous quarter, even as it represents a substantial Y-o-Y expansion of 24 per cent. This arises from the estimated pickup in redemptions to around Rs 1 trillion in Q3 FY2026 from Rs 0.7 trillion in the previous quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.