UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

Festive season demand lifted UPI volumes in August, while IMPS declined; FASTag and AePS posted strong gains, reflecting India's deepening digital payments adoption

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions grew 3 per cent in August to 20.01 billion, up from 19.47 billion in July, as festive season demand boosted digital payments.
 
In value terms, transactions dipped 1 per cent to ₹24.85 trillion from ₹25.08 trillion in July, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday. In June, UPI clocked 18.4 billion transactions worth ₹24.04 trillion.
 
Daily usage rises
 
Daily transactions in August averaged 645 million, compared with 628 million in July. In value terms, however, daily usage fell to ₹80,177 crore from ₹80,919 crore the previous month.
 
 
Year-on-year, UPI transactions were up 34 per cent in volume and 21 per cent in value.

“The beginning of the festive season and increase in consumption reflect in the growth of UPI volumes over July. The drive and penetration of UPI as the primary digital payment option continue to drive adoption and continuous overall growth,” said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, chief delivery and operations officer – India, Worldline.
 
IMPS weakens
 
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) volumes dipped 2 per cent to 477 million in August from 488 million in July. The transaction value dropped 6 per cent to ₹5.98 trillion from ₹6.31 trillion. Daily IMPS volumes eased to 15.50 million, while daily value slipped 5 per cent to ₹19,276 crore.
 
FASTag and AePS expand
 
FASTag transactions rose 3 per cent to 382 million in August from 371 million in July. The value climbed 6 per cent to ₹7,053 crore, with daily volumes averaging 12.32 million against 11.95 million the previous month. Daily transaction value increased to ₹228 crore, compared with ₹215 crore in July.
 
Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions also surged, reaching 128.17 million in August, up 24 per cent from 103 million in July. Transaction value jumped 22 per cent to ₹32,329 crore, from ₹26,585 crore a month earlier.

Topics : UPI transactions UPI Unified Payments System Online payments

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

