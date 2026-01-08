Easing US yields and a weaker rupee lift one-year returns

Schemes with higher exposure to longer-duration papers, such as the Axis US Specific Treasury Dynamic Debt Passive FoF and the DSP US Specific Debt Passive FoF, have delivered the highest returns, with gains of up to 14.3 per cent.

Shantanu Godambe, fund manager at DSP Mutual Fund, attributed the strong performance to moderating US yields and rupee depreciation. “There are two reasons. First is the moderation in US yields. In calendar year 2025 (CY25), US 10-year yields fell by around 70-80 basis points (bps), leading to mark-to-market gains, especially in the longer-duration segment. In our scheme, longer-duration papers (7-10 years) account for around 80 per cent of the portfolio. The portfolio delivered 7.8 per cent return in USD terms in CY25. The rupee depreciated by about 5 per cent against the US dollar, which further added to returns,” he said.