₹22,000 investment for ₹15 lakh a month? Govt warns of fake scheme

An advertisement circulating on Facebook promising returns of up to Rs 15 lakh for a monthly investment of Rs 22,000 is fake and impersonates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government said.

The “entirely fabricated” video was made using artificial intelligence and falsely shows the minister endorsing a high-return investment scheme, said the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit.

Government issues clarification

PIB Fact Check said on X that the video seeks to mislead people and that Sitharaman and the government have not endorsed any investment platform.

The fact-check unit cautioned citizens against falling for “get-rich-quick” schemes that use public figures to build credibility. Such scams typically promise extraordinary returns within a short period to lure victims into transferring money or sharing personal information.

Why such scams work Fraudsters increasingly use AI tools to create realistic-looking videos of well-known personalities. These manipulated clips are then circulated as sponsored advertisements on social media platforms, giving them wider reach and a veneer of legitimacy. For many retail investors, the promise of turning Rs 22,000 into a monthly income of Rs 15 lakh can appear tempting, particularly in a volatile market environment. However, financial experts consistently warn that unusually high and guaranteed returns are a classic red flag. How to protect yourself The government has advised citizens to take basic precautions: Be sceptical of investment schemes promising exceptionally high or assured returns.

Verify any claim through official government or regulator websites.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links shared via social media or messaging apps.

Never share banking credentials, OTPs or personal identification details on unverified platforms. Investors should remember that legitimate financial products are regulated and disclosed through recognised institutions. Any scheme claiming astronomical monthly returns with minimal investment warrants extreme caution.