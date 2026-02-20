Gurugram project fraud: ₹82 crore assets seized, 1,000 buyers left stranded

In a major crackdown on real estate fraud, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth around ₹82 crore linked to the stalled “Ansal Hub-83” commercial project in Gurugram.

The move comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and cheating of over 1,000 investors who had put money into the project over more than a decade.

What the case is about

The project, located in Sector 83, Gurugram, was launched by Ansal Housing Limited and its associated entities. The project is spread over a land area of 19 Kanal 15 Marla (approximately 2.47 acres) and consists of 147 commercial shops, 137 office spaces and 2 restaurant units.

According to investigators, the developers continued to sell units and collect money even after the project licence expired in 2015. Despite promises of timely delivery and modern infrastructure, the project remains incomplete nearly 15 years later, with no possession given to buyers. The case originated from a complaint by the allottee welfare association, after which an FIR was registered by the Haryana Police under cheating and criminal breach of trust provisions. "The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Haryana Police u/s 120- B, 406 and 420 of IPC, 1860 in June 2023 against the promoters and senior officials of M/s Ansal Housing Limited (Formerly known as M/s Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd) including its whole time Director Kushagra Ansal and its associated entities namely M/s Samyak Projects Private Limited and M/s Aakansha Infrastructure Private Limited on the basis of a complaint of HUB-83 Allottee Welfare Association, representing more than one thousand investors who had invested their hard-earned money in the said project on the basis of false assurances and misleading representations," said the ED release.

Where did the money go? The ED’s probe has revealed that: Over ₹82 crore was collected from investors between 2011 and 2023

Funds were allegedly diverted instead of being used for construction

Sales continued without valid approvals

Buyers were misled with false assurances

Several investors had also approached the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), complaining about delays, non-delivery, and illegal fund collection. What ED’s action means The attached assets include the project land and partially completed construction. This means: The developer cannot sell or transfer these assets

The assets are secured for potential recovery proceedings

It strengthens the case for future compensation or legal action While this does not immediately return money to investors, it is a critical step in protecting whatever value remains in the project.