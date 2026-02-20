NPS retirement exit explained: Corpus rules, SLW vs SUR and tax treatment

Retirement under the National Pension System (NPS) involves more than just amassing a corpus. The challenge lies in the exit strategy: Balancing withdrawals, mandatory annuitisation, and tax implications. With rules dictated by corpus size, a single misstep can jeopardise a retiree's lifelong cash flow.

How corpus size changes your options

Corpus up to Rs 8 lakh

If the corpus is of Rs 8 lakh or less, full withdrawal is allowed. “In this slab, regulations do not permit Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW/SUR). As the pension from a small annuity would be very low, many may prefer withdrawing 100 per cent as lump sum to retain flexibility,” said Niyati Shah, vertical head for personal tax at 1 Finance.

For example, a government retiree with Rs 7.5 lakh may withdraw the entire amount for medical needs or keep it as an emergency buffer. Alternatively, up to 60 per cent (Rs 4.5 lakh) can be taken as lump sum and the rest used to buy an annuity.

Corpus between Rs 8–12 lakh