Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 300% gains for 2017-18 SGB investors as RBI announces redemption value

300% gains for 2017-18 SGB investors as RBI announces redemption value

Central bank pegs final payout at Rs 12,300 per unit for maturing gold bond issued in November 2017

SBG, sovereign gold bonds
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series-VIII are set for standout gains as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the final redemption price for the tranche maturing on November 20, 2025.
 
The central bank has fixed the payout at Rs 12,300 per unit, based on the simple average of 999-purity gold prices published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association for November 17, 18 and 19.
 
The Series-VIII bond was issued in November 2017 at Rs 2,951 per gram. With the redemption rate now set, investors will receive Rs 9,349 more per unit, translating into a total return of about 317 per cent over eight years.
 
Issue price (2017): Rs 2,951
 
Redemption price (2025): Rs 12,300
 
Absolute gain: Rs 9,349 per unit
 
Total return: More than 300 per cent over eight years
 
In annualised terms, the investment works out to a 19.7 per cent compound annual growth rate. This excludes the 2.5 per cent yearly interest that SGBs paid until 2023, which further boosts the overall return.

What happens at redemption?

 
Bondholders do not need to take any action for maturity proceeds.
 
The RBI credits the full amount directly to the linked bank account.
 
For individual investors, capital gains on redemption are fully tax-exempt.
 
If the bond is sold before maturity, indexation benefits apply to long-term capital gains.
 
The SGB programme carries an eight-year tenure, with an option to exit after the fifth year on interest-payment dates. This allows investors flexibility to cash out partially or fully depending on market conditions.

Why the returns are so strong

 
SGBs mirror the market price of gold. With bullion prices rising sharply since 2017, the bond has captured the entire rally while also offering annual interest during the holding period. This combination has made the 2017-18 tranche one of the most rewarding government-backed retail products of the past decade.
 
The SGB scheme, launched in 2015 to reduce physical gold demand, has not seen fresh issuances since last year as global prices surged. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra extends Ladki Bahin Scheme e-KYC deadline: Here's how to do it

3.5X price boom in 5 yrs: Dwarka Expressway now NCR's hottest property belt

NBCC Sells 609 Amrapali units in Greater Noida for ₹1,070 cr via E-Auction

Khan mkt falls to 24th globally, London, Milan, New York top retail rents

Premium

Allocate 30-70% of your equity portfolio to large-cap funds, say experts

Topics :Sovereign gold bondsGold BondsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story