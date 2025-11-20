3.5X price boom in 5 yrs: Dwarka Expressway now NCR's hottest property belt

Average property prices have risen over 3.5 times in the past five years, climbing from around ₹6,300 per sq.ft. in 2020 to approximately ₹21,700–₹24,000 per sq.ft. in 2025. This sharp upswing, translating to a 28% annual growth rate, underscores the corridor’s rapid evolution from an emerging micro-market into one of NCR’s most coveted residential destinations, noted an analysis by Square Yards. Delhi-NCR’s Dwarka Expressway has emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after real estate destinations, with property prices recording a 3.5-fold jump between 2020 and 2025, according to a report by Square Yards.

As of 2025 year-to-date, the expressway hosts around 115 active residential projects, with 28 new launches contributing nearly 14,000 units. The market is largely dominated by 3–4 BHK premium apartments priced between ₹1.8 crore and ₹3.5 crore, catering primarily to mid- and upper-income buyers. "Stretching 29 km, the Dwarka Expressway is India’s first 16-lane access-controlled corridor, linking Dwarka in Delhi with the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram. Today, it serves as a vital commuter lifeline, enhancing access to IGI Airport, Dwarka sub-city, and Gurugram’s key business hubs. The region’s appeal has grown with the recent inauguration of UER II and the Delhi stretch of the expressway, which together have significantly strengthened connectivity between Gurugram and major parts of Delhi-NCR," said the report by Square Yards.

Backed by rapid infrastructure growth and strong investor traction, Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-growth residential and investment hub in Delhi-NCR. Supported by major infrastructure upgrades such as the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre and the redevelopment of Bijwasan Railway Station, the corridor continues to gain momentum. The ongoing work on Gurugram Metro Phase 1 is set to further ease intra-city travel, while the proposed heliport in Sector 84 along the Dwarka Expressway is expected to boost regional connectivity, adding to the area’s growing appeal. Alongside sustained launches from leading developers, Signature Global has emerged as a prominent player in the region with its premium offerings, including De-Luxe DXP in Sector 37D and Twin Tower DXP in Sector 84. Developers such as DLF, Godrej Properties, and M3M are also contributing to the corridor’s growing appeal.

"DXP Estate by Signature Global on the Dwarka Expressway is fast emerging as the region’s newest urban landmark. With its prime location, seamless connectivity, and best-in-class developments, DXP Estate is positioning itself at the heart of luxury living—reshaping what modern urban life looks like in the city," said the report. Envisioned as a large-scale, multi-phase development, DXP Estate will include multiple Vastu-compliant projects with a strong focus on wellness, sustainability, and practical, well-planned living spaces. Each tower and home is aligned as per Vastu principles to allow better sunlight, improve natural airflow, and create a balanced living environment. The towers are also positioned to harness solar energy, supporting energy efficiency across the development.

The upcoming Global City—a mixed-use development spanning over 1,000 acres across Sectors 36, 36B, 37, and 37B—is located close to DXP Estate. With large-scale residential, commercial, office, and plotted developments planned, Global City is expected to significantly boost the region’s social and economic ecosystem. “The sharp rise in property prices along the Dwarka Expressway highlights the strong and sustained demand from both end-users and long-term investors. The corridor’s rapid growth has been driven by transformative infrastructure upgrades, improved mobility, and expanding connectivity to key nodes across Delhi and Gurugram. These enhancements have not only elevated the expressway’s liveability but also reinforced its position as a high-potential real estate destination for future investment," said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India).